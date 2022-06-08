APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu is second to none – MURIC





By Biodun Busari

The Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola has described the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an outstanding politician who is second to none among the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress.

Akintola said this on Wednesday to congratulate Tinubu who polled 1271 votes to emerge as the APC Presidential candidate at the conclusion of the ruling party’s Special Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu defeated in a landslide win defeated strong contestants in the persons of the erstwhile Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who came second with 316 votes and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who garnered 235 votes to come third.

Reacting to the victory during an interview with Vanguard, Akintola who is a proponent of Yoruba Muslim President in 2023, congratulated Tinubu, but advised him to be noble and modest in victory.

The Islamic cleric expressed gratification over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper