Buhari’s last-minute dissemble





By Ochereome Nnanna

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a military tactic of creating confusion to achieve a short-term goal. This is unlike the “direct attack” methods used by his predecessors.

Since 1999, two departing leaders have handed over power to their preferred successors. In 1999, General Abdulsalami Abubakar had chosen General Olusegun Obasanjo to succeed him. He enlisted the support of Northern leaders for this purpose.

He also forced Northern presidential aspirants off the race. Picking Obasanjo from jail and railroading him through the nascent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ensured that the Ota chicken farmer got elected though he had no prior electoral clout.

When Obasanjo finished his eight-year tenure, he also picked Governor Umaru Yar’Adua, who was already going back to his job as a Chemistry lecturer. Obasanjo also ensured that ailing Yar’Adua, who had very…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper