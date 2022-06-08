Court nullifies rescheduled PDP primaries in Ebonyi





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, yesterday nullified the rescheduled Primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, which took place on 4th and 5th of June 2022.

The court, presided by Justice Fatun Riman, upheld the primary of 28th and 29th, May 2020, which was cancelled by the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party.

The Court also restrained the party from refusing to receive and transmit the name of Mr Ifeanyi Ọdịi, who won the cancelled governorship primaries, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the party for Ebonyi 2023 governorship election.

Senator Obinna Ọgba won the rescheduled election, which the court declared null, void and illegal.

Ọdịị who had boycotted the said rescheduled election, approached the court seeking a declaration that the cancellation or purported cancellation of the “Governorship primary election held in Ebonyi State on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper