I still want my ex

I’m currently in love with a very nice man who’s smashing to the two children I had in my early relationship. Unfortunately, I’m still in love with the father of my children. Though we broke up, we still remain friends because of the children. When he visits the kids, we often end up falling into bed together and having sex. Do you think it’s possible to love two men at the same time?

It is possible to love two men at the same time, but do you think it’s wise? For a start, you risk hurting both of them very badly, and getting hurt yourself. But more importantly, you also risk hurting your kids.

If you and your ex have a chance of working out your difference, then concentrate on that and let your boyfriend go. If you have no chance, then let your ex go and build a good life with your boyfriend.

Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi, Vanguard Newspapers, P.M.B 1007,…





