



John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed door meeting with governors elected on the party’s platform.

Atiku has summoned to the meeting hours before the victory of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress.

The meeting which is holding at the Legacy House Maitama, Abuja, is expected to be the first in a series of meetings preparatory to the campaigns for the the 2023 general elections.

The post Just in: Atiku in closed door meeting with PDP Govs appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper