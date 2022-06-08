Nations League: England snatch late draw against Germany





By Emmanuel Okogba

Harry Kane scored from the spot in the 88th minute to grab a late equalizer for Gareth Southgate’s men in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night.

England were staring at successive Nations League defeats following Saturday’s loss to Hungary when Jonas Hofmann’s put Germany ahead at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Nico Schlotterbeck’s clumsy trip on Kane went to the VAR and resulted in a spot kick which Kane slotted past Manuel Neuer to move within three goals of Wayne Rooney’s 53-goal record.

England stay bottom of Nations League Group A3 with one point from their opening two games.

See results from other matches below:

Finland 2 – 0 Montenegro

Italy 2- 1 Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 – 0 Romania

Lithuania 0 – 6 Turkey

Faroe Islands 0 – Luxembourg

