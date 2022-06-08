Okada ban: Mayhem as Task Force, operators clash in Mushin, Surulere





•Over 180 motorbikes impounded

•We’re prepared —PPRO

•Commuters lament

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Bose Adelaja & Esther Onyegbula

At least over 180 motorcycles were impounded, yesterday, when commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, attacked men of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Task Force) Unit, in Idi-Iraba, Mushin, and Surulere area of the state.

In the ensuing melee, several commercial motorcycles were impounded in the at Ojuelegba Road, down to Idi-Araba area, boundary between Mushin and Surulere in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said nobody died during the incident, which started at about 9am, with some persons sustaining minor injuries, in the cause of scampering for safety.

Resistance/defiance

A petty trader in the area, identified as Mama Ibrahim, said the area was thrown into chaos when men of the state taskforce arrived and, in apparent show of resistance, the Okada riders went…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper