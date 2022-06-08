Omo- Agege congratulates Tinubu over APC presidential ticket





Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the newly-elected presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omo-Agege, the standard-bearer of APC in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, expressed optimism that Tinibu would emerge victorious in next year’s presidential election.

He particularly lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the governing APC for giving all aspirants a level playing field.

He commended the 2022 APC Special Convention Committee for successfully conducting the primary, even as he showered glowing tributes on APC Northern Governors for setting the pace by zoning the Presidency to the South.

While calling on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, Omo-Agege stressed the need for all presidential aspirants to join hands with the APC Presidential candidate and the party in ensuring victory.

“Not everyone gave APC a chance to conduct a free, fair, credible presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper