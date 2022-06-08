Owo killings: Ondo govt, Catholic Church differ over causality figures





•We’ll fish out perpetrators, bring them to book —AGBEKOYA

•3-yr-old still in shock, due to explosion

By Our Reporters

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Catholic Church, yesterday, differed over the causality figures recorded during the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-Iuwa Street, Owo.

While Akeredolu confirmed that 22 people died in the attack, Bishop Jude Arogundade said that 38 deaths were confirmed.

Also, Vanguard gathered that a three-year-old on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, was still in shock as a result of the blast.

A nurse told Vanguard that the baby was still in shock, due to the sound of the explosion which occurred at the church.

Owo Church Attack: ‘They shot choirmaster in my front’, survivor narrates as she marks birthday

Owo bloodbath: How we were attacked, victims narrate sordid experiences

Meanwhile, angry reactions continued to greet the Owo massacre, as the Catholic Secretariat of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper