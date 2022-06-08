Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim emerges YPP presidential candidate





By Fortune Eromosele

Founder of the Reset Nigeria Initiative, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has emerged the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP.

He was able to defeat his counterpart Mrs. Ruby Issac with over 66 votes. Ruby Issac garnered 4 votes.

There were about 74 accredited delegates, however only 70 voted.

Recall that a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, ought to have been part of the presidential aspirants, but he withdrew from the race, saying that he suspended his ambitions to unite the youths.

Giving his brief remarks afterwards, Ado-Ibrahim, urged Nigerians to put away religious and ethnic diversity, for collective development.

“YPP has a goal candidate and we will bring everybody along, all Nigerians will come with me on this mission. Those that need education, employment, we will give it to them. A country without education, innovation and technology is a wasteland and I intend to change that,” he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper