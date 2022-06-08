Publish the NDDC probe reports now





THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is easily one of the most corrupt organs of the Federal Government.

Established on June 5, 2000 by the President Olusegun Obasanjo regime, it was meant to be a special intervention to assuage the militant agitations through rapid development and engagement with stakeholders in the oil-producing communities.

Responding to the rising complaints of corruption and abandoned projects, President Muhammadu Buhari on October 17, 2019, announced that he had set up a forensic audit to probe activities of the Commission from 2001.

Since then, it has officially been confirmed that 13,000 projects have been abandoned after the contractors collected mobilisation fees or even full amounts.

The president has also affirmed that since its establishment, over N6 trillion had been budgeted for the Commission.

Apart from the forensic audit, the House of Representatives mandated its Committee on the NDDC to investigate allegations of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper