Tinubu defeats closest rival with 955 votes, ready for Atiku in 2023

The presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Lagos state, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been declared winner of the just concluded 2022 APC convention.

Tinubu garnered 1271, votes to defeat his closest rival, former governor of Rivers state and immediate past minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who polled 316 votes.

While delivering his speech at the convention, Jagaban opined: “Today we, as members of the All Progressives Congress, gather both in celebration and in stern test of our democratic fitness. We have all waited and worked for this day to come. Now it is upon us, we must all rise to the occasion.

“We now stand before all Nigerians. We have always said this party may well be the last best hope for Nigeria to attain its finest destiny. Thus, we shall use this convention to show the world that the APC celebrates democracy by faithfully practising it.

