Tinubu’s victory has vindicated our Party’s nationalistic outlook — Abdullahi Adamu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has written to congratulate the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as standard bearer of the party at its 2022 Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

Adamu had in the lead up to the exercise demonstrated open animosity towards Tinubu who he said would be severely sanctioned for publicly recalling how he (Tinubu) helped President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.

The party chair had also announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the preferred consensus presidential aspirant of the party, a move that was fiercely resisted by critical stakeholders of the party including members of the National Working Committee NWC.

However, in a congratulatory letter to Tinubu on Wednesday night, Adamu said the emergence of the former Lagos State Governor as standard bearer of the APC has now vindicated the party’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper