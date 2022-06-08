Where did all the newspapers go?





Source: Freepik

By Adepeju Adenuga

The history of print newspapers goes back to the 1840s with the “Iwe-Irohin” as one of the first indigenous news publishers. While my first memory of the newspaper stand is of my grand-uncle during the Obasanjo regime arguing at the Ikeja Underbridge about politics, sports and others.

Perhaps, this led me to my brief stint at the most widely read newspaper in Nigeria. For the first time, I saw the efforts and heart poured into the production of one newspaper page, I vowed not to gift the ‘puff puff” vendor any newspaper to sell her products.

I remember while working as a journalist, I was asked by a public relations professional for the screenshots of the pages of the newspaper. I laughed as I told her that she would have to buy the e-paper to get that.

Today, as I travel through Yaba to Anthony in search of newspaper vendors, on an Okada (yes, I know we have banned that thing twice…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper