With Tinubu, APC ‘ll win 2023 Presidential Election, Omo- Agege boasts

Hails his Emergence as the Party’s Presidential Candidate

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has said that with the emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu as the party’s Presidential candidate, the party is sure of victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

Omo- Agege who is the standard bearer of APC in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, hailed the former Lagos State Governor as the winner of Tuesday’ s Presidential primary of the APC to be its candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, just as he showered glowing tributes on APC Northern Governors for setting the pace by zoning the Presidency to the South.

In a statement yesterday by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy,

Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Ima Niboro, the Deputy President of the Senate

particularly lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the governing APC for giving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper