APC Convention: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders hail Buhari, congratulate Tinubu

Say they had preferred the Presidential ticket to go to the South-East zone

***Reiterate call on the people of Southern Nigeria, the Middle Belt region and all well-meaning Nigerians to vote for only Southern Presidential candidates in the 2023 election, in the national interest.

***Say they are impressed by the nationalistic essence demonstrated by the APC Governors and political leaders of the Northern States

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

LEADERS of thoughts, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for staying true to his promise of non-interference in the process of electing the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The SMBLF in a statement yesterday have also congratulated the National Leader of the APC and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper