APC PRIMARIES: Adjogbe congratulates Tunibu, Omo-Agege





.

…hails peaceful conduct of exercise

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Thursday, congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the party’s Presidential Candidate during the just concluded primaries.

He also congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his emergence as the Delta State APC Governorship candidate as well as other APC candidates across the state, suing for support in the quest to rescue the come 2023.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who cliched the party’s presidential ticket polled 1,271 votes out of a total of 2,340 delegates who voted during the primary elections in Abuja.

Adjogbe in the statement personally issued by him in his Evwreni country home, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, described the APC Presidential Flag-bearer as “a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper