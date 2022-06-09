‘ASUU strike’: Bola Tinubu promises 25% budgetary allocation to education





By Biodun Busari

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has rolled out his Nigeria Economic Agenda which could address the persistent strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, as he has promised to allot 25% of budget to education.

According to a report televised on Arise TV News Morning Show, the former Lagos State Governor also listed in his nation’s economic agenda to promote six new regional economic development agencies which could address security challenges and boost autonomy.

In addition, Tinubu has plans to increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 12% over 4 years, achieve 15,000 megawatts, remove fuel subsidy and draft a new national infrastructure plan.

If Tinubu becomes President in 2023 and implements this economic blueprint, he will surpass the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Member States’ agreement on a level of educational…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper