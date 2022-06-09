Buhari is a dependable leader – Tinubu





…As President receives ‘APC presidential flagbearer on thank you’ visit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT

Muhammadu Buhari, last night, received the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC presidential candidate, and former governor of Lagos state was accompanied on the ‘thank you’ visit to President Buhari by the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Mr Wale Tinubu.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu vowed to sustain Buhari’s legacies when he wins the election and is sworn in as his successor.

He commended the President for providing a level playing field for the process of selecting the party’s presidential candidate, recalling that he had promised many times that he would support the democratic process and he had proven that with the party’s Presidential primary, which he won.

“He promised the whole country and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper