Nigeria beat Brazil in opening game at Kwibuka cricket tournament





The Nigeria national Women Cricket team, Female Yellow-Greens shoved aside the Brazilian Women’s team in their opening match of the ongoing 2022 Kwibuka T20i Women’s Tournament at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

Nigerian Women went ahead to beat their South American opponents by 8 wickets.

Nigeria won the toss and opted to field at the 3rd match of the ongoing event. The Nigerian team held the Brazilian Women to 53 all out in the first innings, with a well-coordinated bowling order. Abdul Rasaq Rukayat took four wickets, Eseigbe Rache had three while Samson Rachel and Lillian Ude had two and one respectively to rattle the Brazilian side.

In the second innings, it only took the Nigeria Women 10.5 overs to put up a 56-run total and get the first victory in the bag in the Kwibuka Campaign.

Coach of the National Women's Team, Leke Oyede, said that the team will improve as they play more matches and he believes that the best of the team has not been







Source: Vanguard Newspaper