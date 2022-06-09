Petrol tanker fire kills one, razes property in Jos





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A fire outbreak from a petrol-laden tanker that fell at the Polo roundabout in Jos, Plateau State has left one person dead while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Among the property destroyed are parts of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Jos, the Jos Metropolitan Development Board shopping complex, the Oando petrol station as well as some nearby makeshift shops.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday when residents were still in the bed but it was gathered that the tanker had a failed break at the roundabout which is notorious for such incidents.

A resident of Gada Biu, Yakubu Nyam said he was asleep when a loud noise woke him up, he thought it was “another crisis as I saw a fire burning not far from my house.”

Nyam added he went out and saw other residents moving towards the scene where it was discovered that “the tanker fell and went up in flames burning shops, vehicles and other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper