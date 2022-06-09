R Kelly should get more than 25 years in prison ‘to protect public’ ―Federal prosecutors





Federal prosecutors want R&B singer and convicted sex offender R. Kelly to sit in prison for more than 25 years, according to a Thursday legal filing.

Kelly, who is scheduled to be sentenced June 29, was found guilty last September of sexually abusing women, boys and girls for decades. He was convicted of all nine counts against him in the sex trafficking trial.

“In light of the seriousness of the offenses, the need for specific deterrence and the need to protect the public from further crimes of the defendant … the government respectfully submits that a sentence in excess of 25 years is warranted,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York wrote to the judge on the case.

The US Attorney’s Office blasted the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer for “relying on his fame, money and popularity as an R&B recording star… to both carry and conceal his crimes” as he got immense help from his large network of associates.

“He continued his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper