Relatives deny release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers





Relatives of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have dismissed as false, reports on social media about the release of the passengers.

The denial is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by leaders of the “Relatives of AK9” Group, Dr AbdulFatai Jimoh and Dr Ba’aba Muhammad.

“The news circulating in the social media on the purported release of AK9 Abuja-Kaduna Train abducted passengers is totally false and the general public should please disregard it,” the leaders said.

It would be recalled that the passengers were abducted on March 28, when bandits attacked the train close to Kaduna.

Eight passengers were killed by the bandits and many others abducted.

