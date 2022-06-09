Sanwo-Olu to send forth 2022 Hajj intending pilgrims Sunday





By Ishola Balogun

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will on Sunday bid farewell to the 2022 Hajj intending pilgrims from the State to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The traditional one-day seminar and Prayer to send forth intending pilgrims which will hold at the Blue Roof, Lagos Television, Agidingbi Ikeja, is followed by airlifting of the pilgrims to the holy land.

Speaking on the event, the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju, said that the occasion was an avenue for the Governor, his deputy and other government functionaries to have personal interaction with the intending pilgrims and wish them well on the journey.

A statement signed by the Board Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Kosoko stated that the seminar would be used to further educate the intending pilgrims about the spiritual exercise as well as what is expected of them in the Holy land.

He added that the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, His Eminence, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper