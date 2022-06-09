The Mic Africa: Hollywood actor, Derrick Ashong to host 3rd edition





Hollywood actor and CEO of AMP Global Technologies, Derrick Ashong said entries have begun for the third edition of the five-time telly award-winning music competition, The Mic: Africa.

The music platform gives power back to the people through a digital ecosystem that allows content creators, rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, and DJs to own their own narrative and build direct connections with fans all over the world.

The Premier edition saw Nigerian superstar Fecko who emerged grand winner and was rewarded with cash prizes, recording deals amongst others. Yeyo, aka “The Miracle Child,” sensational recording artist from Tanzania was crowned the winner for the second edition which attracted global awareness including numerous Telly award nominations.

On the heels of the successful outings, the founder TBTM, Derrick Ashong announced registration for the third edition which is expected to start from 11th June, 2022.

“We are so excited to open up this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper