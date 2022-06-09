Tinubu is our project, says Adamu, APC Chair





.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, says Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, is APC’s project.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the Abuja residence of Tinubu where he went to congratulate him for emerging as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

The APC national chairman was accompanied by members of its National Working Committee (NWC) on the visit.

Reports claim that Tinubu, one of the leaders of the APC, emerged as its 2023 presidential candidate at its just concluded Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who contested the party’s presidential ticket with 13 other aspirants, polled 1,271 votes at the election to pick the ticket.

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, came second with 316 votes, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 delegate votes.

“For us, action speaks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper