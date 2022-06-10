1,834 died in 3,345 road accidents in 3 months — NBS report





By Biodun Busari

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has revealed that 1,834 persons died out of 3,345 road accidents that occurred across country between January and March 2022.

The report titled, “Road Transport Data Q1 2022,” however, showed that there was a decline of 1.82% from last year’s October to December which recorded 3,407.

In the report that was published on Wednesday, NBS said there were 871 fatal accidents and 374 minor ones in the period under review, as 1,487 males and 1,834 females lost their lives.

The statement reads: “In Q1 2022, total road traffic crashes were 3,345, showing a decrease of 1.82% from Q4 2021, which recorded 3,407

“Disaggregating crashes into categories showed that serious cases in Q1 2022 were higher with 2,100 compared to fatal and minor cases with 871 and 374…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper