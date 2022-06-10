2023: Youth Initiative to Osinbajo: ‘You won’





The Voice of Nigerian Youth Initiative has declared Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a winner in the just-concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primaries, despite losing the ticket to former Lagos governor and a chieftain of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Co-Founder of the initiative, Mrs. Temi Okesanjo, the group said young Nigerians expressed their heartfelt conviction that the VP won because they believed in his leadership and the hope he inspires.

The statement read: ‘’It is our firm belief that, regardless of the outcome of your party primaries, you are a winner.

Read Also

VP slot: Options, hurdles as Tinubu meets APC NWC, govs; visits Osinbajo

I saw hell, lost everything — Man detained 11-yrs in prison without trial

Polygamy: ‘You failed traditionally, scripturally’, actress Georgina Onuoha slams Yul Edochie

‘’You won because the Nigerian youths believe in your leadership and the joy that comes with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper