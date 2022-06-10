AEDC boosts power supply to Bida with new substation 





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, yesterday assured consumers in Bida, Niger State, of improved power supply following the commissioning of a new 1x15MVA/33/11Kv Injection Substation.

The substation which was attracted to Bida by a former House of Representatives member, Mohammed Faruk and partly funded by the Niger State Government is expected to improve electricity supply to the ancient town and the surrounding villages.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said the new substation would allow the company to deposit more power in the area.

Fadeyibi, who was represented by the company’s Chief Business Officer, Sani Usman, said the quality of electricity supply to the area would be improved.

“The essence of having this substation is to improve the quality of electricity. Rather than having the low voltage electricity that Bida and its environs are used to, they will now have improved supply…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper