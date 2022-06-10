Arochukwu constituency: Group adopts APGA candidate





By Steve Oko

Arochukwu Consultative Forum, AYF, has adopted the flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Ike Okorafor as their sole candidate for the Arochukwu State constituency come 2023.

The Group, Arochukwu Consultative Forum, ACF, which comprises eminent men and women of all political and Allied Groups in Arochukwu LGA made the resolution during its extraordinary special meeting for Aggregation and Consolidation yesterday in Arochukwu LGA.

In a release endorsed by the Chairman, Dr Uche Okoro, ACF hinged its preference and endorsement for Prince Ike Okorafor “on his enviable records of achievements and impacts on his people, both home and abroad”.

“His academic prowess, ingenuity and determination to excel even when others faltered as well as his exposure, experience and doggedness distinguished him from others”, the release said.

The Group further expressed confidence that Prince Okorafor, if elected, “has the capacity to give the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper