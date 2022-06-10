Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested for attempting to crash her wedding to new lover





Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested after attempting to gate-crash the singer’s wedding to her fiance Sam Asghari.

Spears got engaged to her fitness trainer boyfriend in September last year and almost had her wedding thwarted by her former husband.

The singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, reportedly turned up at the wedding venue and tried to crash the event before being intercepted by security.

Alexander live-streamed the gatecrashing attempt on Instagram Live and the footage has since been shared online.

In the clip, Alexander can be heard saying: “Security’s coming up here right now. Where’s Britney at?”

Later in the live stream, he entered the building while being pursued by security and continued to ask, “where’s Britney at?”.

Speaking to a member of security, he said: “Hey, where’s Britney at, bro? I’m Jason Alexander, first husband and I’m here to crash the wedding, brother.”

The video continued and showed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper