Doctors barricade Abia govt house, demand release of Kidnapped colleague





…Give 48 hr-ultimatum

By Steve Oko

Doctors in Abia State, Friday barricaded the major entrance gate to the Government House Umuahia, demanding the immediate release of their Kidnapped colleague, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha.

Professor Iweha was Kidnapped on Sunday, June 6, 2022 inside his dark-blue Highland Jeep while driving out of his house at Umuokpara in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The doctors who carried placards with various inscriptions such as:”Doctors lives matter”, “Dr Iweha should be released to his family”, ” Doctors have the right to live”, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the doctors during the peaceful protest, Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, said that the abduction of the medical doctor had thrown the medical community in the state into confusion and apprehension.

He expressed concern that since the sad incident on Sunday, every effort made towards securing his release from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper