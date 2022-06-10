FCT to airlift 1st batch of pilgrims today





.

FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has invited intending pilgrims for camping at the Permanent Hajj Transit Camp, Bassan Jiwa, near the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja.

The Director of the board, Malam Nasiru Danmallam, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the camping was to prepare the intending pilgrims for their transportation to Saudi Arabia.

Danmallam had requested those in the first flight to report on Thursday (yesterday) from 10a.m. for the collection of their travel documents and other preparations for their transportation, in preparation for airlifting today, stating: “the first flight of FCT intending pilgrims was scheduled to take off Friday.”

The director explained that all intending pilgrims would be subjected to a mandatory PCR test, in line with the guidelines for 2022 Hajj by Saudi Arabian authority, before they are airlifted.

He, therefore, advised all intending pilgrims to abide by the laid down…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper