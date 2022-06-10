FG moves to avert shortchanging of passengers at airports





By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—The Federal Government yesterday, conducted a verification of measuring scales at the nation’s airports.

This is coming against the backdrop of complaints by travellers of being shortchanged following poor measuring facilities.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, FMITI, also advised the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to recalibrate some of the weighing machines across the various airports in the country.

The exercise was undertaken by the Weights and Measures Department of the FMITI at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

Speaking on the sideline of the exercise, the Director, Weights and Measures Department, FMITI, Mr Hassan Ejibunu, said the exercise was in response to public complaints of alleged manipulation of weighing equipment at the airport.

In his words: “Travellers complain that their luggage that were weighed from home and shown to be within approved weights will weigh…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper