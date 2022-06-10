Kano: Shaken by explosions, ancient city yearns for lost serenity





Kano map

By Bashir Bello, Kano

KANO, one of the famous cities in Nigeria, has in recent years enjoyed relative peace and tranquility. And remarkably too, Kano somehow appeared to have developed immunity against banditry or terrorism which has enveloped other states in the North.

But this seeming immunity against insecurity came under assault when a wave of explosions rocked the city and claimed no fewer than nine lives and injured eight others on Aba Road in the densely populated Sabon Gari axis of Fagge Local Government area of the state. While security agencies were trying to figure out what might have caused the lethal explosion, some criminal elements were caught with a cache of improvised explosive devices heading toward Kano apparently to unleash another round of attack on the city.

Although the first explosion did not give a clear indication of whether it was caused by terrorists or whether it was an accident in the largely Christian -dominated area of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper