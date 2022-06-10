Monkeypox may become established in non-endemic countries — WHO





•Over 1,000 cases reported from 29 countries

•Says perception that COVID-19 is over is misguided as 11.3m recover in Africa

By Sola Ogundipe

The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO, even as over 1,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries where the disease is not endemic, but with no deaths reported so far in the affected countries.

Also, the global health body warned that the perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is misguided because a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected.

The WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who disclosed this at a press conference in Geneva on Wednesday, said the monkeypox cases have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper