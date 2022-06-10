Nigeria’s steady growth in artificial intelligence





By Fom Gyem

AI which stands for artificial intelligence refers to systems or automated systems that perform tasks by mimicking human intelligence and can continually refine themselves based on the data they collect.

AI manifests itself in a variety of ways. Christopher Strachey, later director of the University of Oxford’s Programming Research Group, wrote the first successful AI programme in 1951. Strachey’s checkers (draughts) programme ran on the Ferranti Mark I computer at Manchester University in England.

This programme could play a complete game of checkers at a reasonable speed by the summer of 1952. AI is very much about the process and the ability to think faster and analyse the data than it is about any specific format or function.

Although images of high-functioning, human-like robots taking over the world conjure up images of AI, the technology is not intended to replace humans. Its goal is to significantly improve human capabilities and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper