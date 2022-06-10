Owo church attack: Police, others deny arrest of perpetrators





.

Police in Ondo State have denied rumours making the round that the suspected terrorists, who attacked Owo Catholic Church, have been apprehended.

Rumours filtered into town on Thursday evening that the perpetrators of the terror attack were nabbed by the combined team of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and other security agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on June 5, terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, during church service.

Forty of the 127 persons in the church were killed, leaving 87 survivors out of which 61 are currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

A viral video circulated online indicated that those who perpetrated the terror attack had been arrested.

It was gathered that residents of Owo town besieged the palace of the Olowo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, to confirm the news of the purported arrest of the suspects on Thursday evening.

Oba Ogunoye, who addressed the crowd in Owo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper