Police arrest 3 suspected car snatchers in Ebonyi





File photo: Police

The Police Command in Ebonyi, on Friday, said its Crack Squad had arrested a three-man notorious armed robbery gang in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The command said that the gang members specialised in robbing people of their vehicles and other valuables at gunpoint.

Speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, said that two pump-action guns were recovered from the suspects.

He said that the crack squad of the command got a distress call from one Henry Ikpakaogo of Federal Low Cost Housing Estate Abakaliki, Ebonyi at about 07:30 p.m. on June 3.

“The caller cried that while returning from Enugu State in his Toyota 4Runner Jeep, a yellow coloured mini-bus carrying about six passengers blocked him at Okpoto in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“The supposed passengers pulled out guns and ordered him to get down from his vehicle. As he did so, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper