Polygamy: I’m like King David in Bible ― Yul Edochie





By David Royal

Nollywood director, producer and actor, Yul Edochie has likened himself to King David in the Bible who had many wives and still attracted the blessings of God.

Yul in a long text shared on Instagram narrated that marrying a second wife has brought many blessings to his family and elevated his two wives, including his stardom.

Explaining how God works in mysterious ways, Yul wrote “God works in mysterious ways

Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives.

Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come.

“It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph.

I’m a man after God’s heart.

“I’m like King David in the bible.

I communicate with my God and He guides me every day.

I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different.

“God blesses…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper