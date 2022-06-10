‘Shooting Protesters’: CSO, NUJ berate Osun CP over alleged attempt to cover errant behaviours of policemen





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Civil Society organisations and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Osun have berated the State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode over attempt to cover shootings by his men on protesters in the state.

Policemen from Dugbe Divisional Headquarters in Osogbo had on May 31, 2022 shot sporadically at some youths protesting against alleged murder of their colleague, Afolabi Abiola by a policeman, at Olaiya flyover during which bullet hit The Nation’s newspaper correspondent, Toba Adedeji.

The Commissioner of Police Olawale Olokode on Rave FM talk show on Friday denied that his men fired bullet at the protest scene, adding that the journalists did not sustain gunshot injury but a mere metal scratch.

However, the civil society organisations under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds, at press conference in Osogbo, said the state police command as become notorious for needless killings in recent times.

In his address, Dr Wasiu Ali-Oyedokun…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper