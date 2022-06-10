We’ll facilitate issuance of passports to intending pilgrims — NIS





•As Ag CG visits NAHCOH

The Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Idris Isa Jere has said that passport offices nationwide have been directed to facilitate issuance of passports to intending pilgrims in order to avoid disenfranchising any qualified person from traveling for the pilgrimage.

Alhaji Jere stated this during a courtesy visit to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, in Abuja, Wednesday.

Jere, who was received by NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zhikrullah Hassan said the visit was to reassure the NAHCON Chairman of the NIS’ commitment in assisting the Commission in conducting a successful Hajj operation this year in fulfillment of his earlier promise.

Towards this end, the Acting Comptroller General said that the Immigration Service has already deployed its officers to all Hajj departure centers with an instruction to coordinate smooth immigration clearance for the pilgrims.

He also reassured Alhaji Hassan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper