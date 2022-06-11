2023 Muslim-Muslim Ticket: We’ll forget religion if we get performing govt — Reno Omokri





By Biodun Busari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri has said what Nigeria needs is a reliable government and not a religious government.

Reno said this on Twitter reacting to trending political debate whether the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu will pick a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

Both Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party’s counterpart, Atiku Abubakar have intensified their search to get running mates as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has given deadline of sending names on or before Friday June 17, 2022.

Both candidates have been on consultations to get their running mates as they look at North and South respectfully before the deadline given by the INEC.

Some eminent Nigerians and religious groups have cautioned on Muslim-Muslim ticket for the Presidency while some on the hand have said there is nothing wrong with it if the country will get better.

Former…





