Despite challenges confronting Nigeria, opportunities abound, says Obasanjo @85





.

…Obasanjo Centre donates 85 tricycles to beneficiaries

.…charges Nigerian youths to ‘hold future in their hands’

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Saturday distributed 85 tricycles, worth N85 million, to beneficiaries drawn from all the 36 States of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking at the programme tagged, “OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme”, held at the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, former President Olusegun Obasanjo charged Nigerian youths to hold future in their hands with a firm belief that “today is their day”, as against the famous cliché – “youths are the leaders of tomorrow”.

The programme was part of the activities marking the former President’s 85th birthday.

The former President challenged the youths not to abandon the country to “those who are messing it up.”

Obasanjo said, despite many challenges confronting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper