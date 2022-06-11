Father of one stabbed to death by masquerade’s followers in Lagos





Late Ismaila

By Efe Onodjae

When 29-year-old Olatunji Ismaila left his house to seek justice for his friend, who was attacked by a masquerade and his followers on June 6, little did he realise he was embarking on a mission of no return.

Ismaila, a fashion designer, lived on Isikalu Street, Olodi Apapa area, in the densely-populated Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

The curtains fell on the life’s journey of the father of one after the masquerade’s followers stabbed him in the chest.

When Vanguard arrived at the scene, his uncle, Mr. Akanbi Tajudeen Ibrahim, who reported the tragic incident to the Police, explained how life was snuffed out of his nephew.

He said: “At 8:05p.m. last Saturday, my late nephew’s friend reported that he was beaten by masquerade’s followers.

"Normally, these people are usually with…





