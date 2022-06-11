Gunmen invade Plateau community, kill one, injured three





By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Gunmen on Friday night attacked some residents of the Kuru community in Jos South local government area killing one and injuring three others.

The deceased is said to be a student of the Science Secondary School, Kuru.

Conflicting reports had emerged last night that gunmen had invaded the school while others say the students left the school to charge their phones in the host community when the gunmen stormed the area at about 8 pm.

The allegation of the students leaving the school compound was not readily confirmed but the State Police Command in a response by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the school was not invaded.

Read Also:

One killed, 2 injured in ambush in Plateau community

Plateau: Aggrieved APC gov’ship aspirants seek cancellation of guber primary

Petrol tanker fire kills one, razes property in Jos

According to the PPRO, “The attention of the Plateau State Police Command has been drawn…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper