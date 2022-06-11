I remain committed to new Nigeria project — Osinbajo





Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo says he remains committed to the dream of a new Nigeria despite the outcome of the just-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention .

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the vice president spoke during his visit to the campaign office of The Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that backed him for the presidency.

The vice president also said that he would support Sen. Bola Tinubu, winner and flagbearer of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

Osinbajo described the clamour for a new Nigeria as a movement.

“This movement is a movement within a party also, we are not doing something that has not been heard of before.

“What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper