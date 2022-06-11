iPhone 14 Pro Max: Most interesting, expensive, and all we know about Apple’s new upgrade





.

The iPhone 14 line is fast approaching, and of the four rumored handsets the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the best, the most expensive, and arguably the most interesting.

With talk of a significantly changed design, no more notch, and big camera upgrades, among other improvements, there’s a lot to get excited about here. In fact, if every promising leak pans out then the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the most exciting upgrade Apple’s brought out in years.

Below we’ll talk you through everything we’ve heard about this super-phone so far, including the likely release date and price. We’ll also add to this article whenever we hear anything new, so check back soon to stay in the Pro Max loop.

iPhone 14 Pro Max release date and price

Our best guess for when the iPhone 14 Pro Max – and the rest of the iPhone 14 line – will be announced is September 13. We haven’t plucked that number from thin air, rather, a leaker has specifically pointed to that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper