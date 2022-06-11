June 12: Only Nigerians Can Build Our Democracy to Maturity – Bwacha 





Late MKO Abiola

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo-

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Emmanuel Bwacha has asked Nigerians to rise and build the nation’s Democracy to maturity.

Bwacha who is representing Taraba South at the Senate spoke on the eve of June 12 celebration.

He explained that everyone needs to get involved in the Democratic process just as the founding fathers of the nation has envisaged.

He also noted that what has held the nation’s democracy back for so long was the perception that Nigeria was not yet ripe for democracy.

According to him, “what is holding us back as a country is the song on our lips that our democracy is not yet ripe.

“They used the lexicon Nascent Democracy to describe us and this is the song we have been hearing since 1992 when some of us got involved.

“For how long shall we remain babies? We must grow. We must build our democracy to maturity and the best way to do that is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper