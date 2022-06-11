Just in: APGA youth leader killed in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

HOODLUMS suspected to be part of the gang terrorizing Anambra State have killed a youth leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State.

The late APGA youth leader, Mr. Emeka Alaehobi was kidnapped from his home at Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area on Thursday, only for his remains to be found yesterday in a neighbouring community, Utu.

It was gathered that the kidnappers neither called the family, nor demanded for ransom until his dead body was found.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said a corpse was found in the area on Saturday.

He said: “When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons we are yet to identify. We have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the APGA youth leader.”

Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South local government area, has remained one of the most troubled areas since…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper